Burnham-On-Sea’s Lakeside Holiday Park has unveiled plans to hold a busy line-up of events this winter.

The holiday park has a wide variety of fun entertainment scheduled for the next few months.

Tom Gorman, entertainer at Lakeside, says: “We have an exciting winter ahead, with something for everyone and some events that are free to attend.”

“All of the events are open to all, locals to the area, caravan owners or people from further afield!”

Bingo nights offer free admission with tickets costing from just £1. These events are for over 18’s only as all-cash prizes can be won. Thsse take place on Thursday 2nd December and Thursday 16th December.

A Christmas craft and gift fair will be held on Sunday 5th December from 10am-4pm with free admission, a bar, hot drinks and refreshments.

A Family New Year’s Eve party will be held on Friday 31st December with tickets costing £15.00 for adults and £7.50 for children. Tickets are on sale and going fast – they can be booked over the phone only on 01278 792222

A Movies and Musicals spectacular will also be held on Saturday 19th February from 7pm. The event will be great for families and all tickets £9 each. Separately, a Drag Queen Dixie Normous event will be held on Saturday 26th Feb with tickets £9.

Ticket sales for the Dixie Normous drag queen and the Movies and Musicals night will go on sale on Wednesday 1st December at 9am, and the same for the New Year’s Eve event via 01278 792222