Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers are caring for an injured swan found in a local road.

The team at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill says it sees an influx of swans at this time of the year.

“This bird was found in a road by a member of the public who called the centre as she clearly needed help.”

“She was rescued and brought in and found to have a fractured toe which was preventing her from bearing weight on the leg.”

“After some pain relief and physiotherapy, including supervised swims, she is able to stand on her own now and the prospects of her being released are looking good.”

“Throughout the autumn months, Secret World Wildlife Rescue sees many swans that have either lost their partners or juveniles after being chased off lakes or rivers by their parents.”

“The parents will soon be mating and getting ready to brood their new family.”

“We have a large waterfowl paddock where adult and juvenile swans will be recuperated and then released.”

“Once they have gained condition, we will take them down on to the moors where you can often see large groups of swans – sometimes as many as 30 or 40, all foraging together. They soon join the group.”

Pictured are a group of swans being taken onto the moors by volunteers from Secret World. Both Vicki and Graeme Thompson have been helps for many years.

“To have the pleasure of releasing these majestic animals is the best part of volunteering for Secret World,” says Graeme.

There will be training days for rescuers during the first three months of 2022 and those who want to know more about getting involved should call 01278 783250.

Swans are also the subject of the charity’s Christmas appeal to ‘help keep swans a-swimming’. They are taking part in The Big Give Christmas Challenge and donations to their appeal could be doubled, meaning you can make twice the impact if you are able to help. All donations made through their appeal page here between 12pm on 30th November 2021 and 12pm on 7th December 2021 will be doubled until they have reached their target. Further donations will not be doubled but are very much appreciated, says the charity.