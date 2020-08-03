Burnham-On-Sea’s MP, James Heappey, has this week welcomed the formal launch of the new Trade and Agriculture Commission, unveiled by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

It will advise on trade policy that will help boost the South West’s food and drink exports such as Somerset cheese and cider. The South West region employs 32,000 people and the value of agri-food exports increased by 8.8% in 2019.

Mr Heappey says: “Agriculture and food manufacturing are hugely important parts of our local economy.”

“We make world class food and drink here and it’s exciting to see the Government creating the Commission to promote our produce into new markets.”

“Likewise, it really matters to our farmers that the high animal welfare and environmental standards that they maintain are protected.”

“It’s great to see that the new Trade and Agriculture Commission will be making sure that those standards are not undermined.”

The Commission was established to bring together stakeholders across the industry, calling on their expertise to advise on trade policies, advancing and protecting British consumer interests, and animal welfare standards.