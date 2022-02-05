Burnham-On-Sea’s very own Princess Theatre Company has changed its name as it broadens its reach.

Formerly the resident company at the theatre, the group says it is keeping a close relationship with the Princess Theatre whilst also spreading its wings.

“Over the years we’ve performed in several venues outside of the Princess, travelling as far and wide as Boscombe and Bath,” founder Kim Cook told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

The company, often known as the PTC, are now called Peaty Sea Theatre.

“It’s a bit of a pun on the old name” adds Chairman Oliver Hulme. “Someone said it as a joke, but we all liked it.”

“It’s home-grown and fun, and we’ve since discovered there’s a layer of coastal peat in Burnham, so it fits.”

The company performs exclusively new writing, penned by local authors. Their latest play, The Journey, is about a self-help group.

“It’s a comedy drama,” explains actor Lewis Coleman who adds: “It’s like Frasier meets Fat Friends.”

It will be performed at the Princess Theatre between February 25th-26th. If you’d like to join Peaty Sea Theatre, as a writer, actor or back stage check out www.facebook.com/PeatySeaTheatre or contact them via www.peatysea.co.uk.