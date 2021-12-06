Burnham-On-Sea’s rescue hovercraft was called out over the weekend to help in the late night rescue of a person stuck in mud on Weston beach.

The volunteers from BARB Search & Rescue hovercraft were called out on Saturday night (December 4th) amid concern for a woman in difficulty.

A BARB spokesperson says: “Our volunteers were called to Weston beach at 10.19pm on Saturday night to assist Coastguards, Police and the RNLI at an incident next to the Grand Pier.”

“A person in a distressed state was reported to be stuck in mud. The BARB hovercraft was driven to Weston seafront and was there ready to launch, and the casualty was helped to safety by the teams.”

“This was a successful end to what could have been a very serious incident on a bitterly cold December night.”

Pictured: The teams in Weston on Saturday during the late night rescue