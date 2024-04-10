Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor music concerts will return to the Manor Gardens in May.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — have announced the dates for their key events in their 30th year.

Sunday May 5th will see the return of Party In The Park 2024 in the Manor Gardens from 12.15pm-5.30pm. More events are also booked for Sunday June 9th and Sunday July 5th in the gardens.

CADS Chair Mike Murphy says: “In our 30th year, Party In The Park will see Keith O’Connell welcomed back to start off the day followed by the great threesome of Arquebus with their first album.”

“We will give a warm hello to Buzzard who are sure to entertain followed by super riffs from The Jury who are not to be missed and the day is completed by the legendary SnakeSnakeSnake.”

“A bumper raffle is promised, plus stalls and a kids zone and refreshments. Cider, wine and soft drinks will be on sale at the bar.”

“Our 30th year promises to be a cracker! More events are booked for Sunday June 9th and Sunday July 5th so look out for more details soon.”