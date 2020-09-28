Burnham-On-Sea's St Andrew’s Church holds special ordination service

Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s Church held a special service on Monday evening (September 28th) when four people were ordained.

The ordination service was originally due to take place in Wells Cathedral but due to Covid-19 restrictions it was thought best to conduct the service more locally.

The last time St Andrew’s hosted an ordination was over 40 years ago.

Normally these events take place at the beginning of July and so there was great relief to know that the ordinations could now go ahead safely.

Four assistant curates who were ordained as deacons in the Cathedral in 2019 were ordained as priests. This means they will have more responsibility and be able to conduct weddings and Communion services among other responsibilities.

The service was conducted by Bishop Nigel Stock who was the bishop in Suffolk until his retirement to West Somerset and he will be assisted by representatives from the diocese in Wells.

The occasion was limited in number due to Covid-19 restrictions but the candidates were joined by a limited number of family members.

The four candidates who were ordained were Revd Margaret Hayward – Assistant Curate of Burnham; Revd Simon Taylor – Curate of Wembdon; Revd Jane Sutton – Curate of the Alfred Jewel group of parishes based around North Petherton; and Revd Patrick Webb – Curate of Bleadon & Bourneville.

The vicar of Burnham, Rev Graham Witts, says: “Despite the uncertainty and limitations due to Covid-19, we were so pleased to have been able to host this very special occasion for these four people.”

“It will be wonderful to see our own curate Margaret take a much fuller role and celebrate Communion for us.”

“Her first public role on Sunday will be at a special Harvest Festival next Sunday. Margaret will continue to be an assistant chaplain at Weston Hospice.”