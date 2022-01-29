Police are appealing for witnesses and information after the windows at a restaurant in Burnham-On-Sea were smashed.

Several windows of the Zalshah restaurant were damaged in College Street between 12.30am and 1am on Friday 28th January.

“A witness described seeing someone wearing a black hoody running away towards the High Street,” says a Burnham-On-Sea Police spokeswoman.

“If you have any CCTV, dashcam or other footage which could help, or any other information, please call 101 and give the reference 5222022164.”

“Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent independently on 0800 555 111.”