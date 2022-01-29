Sedgemoor District Council is seeking local traders to run concessions on Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Beaches, and at Highbridge’s Apex Park, for the next three holiday seasons.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make visitors and residents trips to the Sedgemoor’s beaches and Apex Park even more enjoyable, we arrange for various businesses to trade on or near the beach or at the park.”

“Sedgemoor is in the process of inviting offers for a range of beach and other concessions in the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and Berrow areas for the next three seasons.”

At Burnham-On-Sea beach, the following concessions are available: Seafood, Donkey and Pony Rides, Childrens Inflatables, Crepes, Ice Creams, Trampoline, plus Punch and Judy.

At Berrow Beach the following concessions are available: Refreshments, Children’s Inflatables, Beach Requisites, Deckchair Hire and Ice creams.

At Brean Beach the following concessions are available: Ice creams and Refreshments.

At Apex Park, the following concessions are available: Ice creams and Refreshments and Food. There is also a refreshment concession at Marine Cove Gardens.

Anyone or any business interested in concessions should contact: property.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk. The closing date for submission of concessions is midday on Friday, 28th February 2022.