A Burnham-On-Sea pub has paid tribute to hard-working NHS staff during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Railway in the High Street, which is closed due to the ongoing lockdown, has replaced its advertising boards with these messages of support for local NHS staff.

One sign states: “Doctors and nurses do crazy hours and keep an ideal afloat through the love and care that they have for their craft and their patients and the institution of the NHS. We should be very proud of it.”

Another board shows a superman-themed ‘S’ next to the letters ‘NHS’ and a third adds: “Thank you to the NHS and all key workers. Stay safe. In this together. Love Ant, Gav and all the team at The Railway.”