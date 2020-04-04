Wessex Learning Trust (WLT) has welcomed four new schools into its fold.

The trust has enlisted Cheddar and Shipham, as well as Draycott and Rodney Stoke first schools, including Fairlands Middle School, in Cheddar, into the trust.

The trust oversees children’s learning from ages two up to 19 years old, and the schools join others in the area under WLT, including The Kings Of Wessex, Axbridge, Brent Knoll and Wedmore.

Chief Executive at WLT, Gavin Ball, said: “The trust’s growth is important so we are able to safeguard our educational ethos for the future.”

“The addition of Cheddar, Draycott and Rodney Stoke, Shipham, and Fairlands to our trust marks a great milestone in collaboration across the Cheddar Valley.”

“We sincerely look forward to the incredible things which we will be able to achieve by working together.”

Currently, all schools are closed to all but key workers since the Government’s lockdown announcement in March, to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus. The trust’s advice is to ‘please stay at home and stay safe – we look forward to seeing you back in school soon’.

A spokesman for WLT adds: “We believe that this new partnership will provide huge opportunities for our learners, our schools, and our staff, and we welcome our new partners into our Wessex family with open arms.”

“Although, at this moment, education faces an unusual set of challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, we nevertheless look forward to continuing our trust journey together.”