Burnham-On-Sea rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search and Rescue is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year with several special events.

The independent charity, which was formed in 1992, plans to celebrate the life saving work of its volunteers with a lineup of community events.

A community day will be held at Burnham’s BASC Ground on Sunday June 26th between 10-4pm when past crewmembers, supporters and local residents will be welcome to join in a day of BARB nostalgia.

“During the day, there will be displays of rescue hovercrafts and past equipment such as tractors and trucks and a chance to meet our volunteers and supporters.

“As part of the event, we are planning to hold a history display of past memorabilia and we would welcome people getting in touch if they have photos, original kit or written stories that could be loaned for display.”

“Please email BARB at 30th@barb.org.uk by May 6th 2022 if you have any BARB memorabilia or items that could be loaned and displayed for the day.”

Any crew or supporters from across the years who would like to be involved are also invited to get in contact via the same email. Further events will be held later in the year.