A ‘green’ Highbridge company has installed huge 100,000 litre rain water tanks at its premises in a bid to help the environment by conserving tap water.

Highbridge Caravans has introduced the new tanks to capture rain water naturally for use across the site.

Director Philip Davies told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Highbridge Caravans has benefited from over 300,000 litres of rainwater already.”

“The rainwater is gathered by a gutter and filter system that takes the water off our large workshops roof into the two large tanks in the ground and then is drawn on when the valeters turn their taps on.”

“By the end of this year, we should have used over one million litres of rainwater which we hope will go towards helping saving water in the future for the increasing number of households in our town. In America, some towns have had water rationed recently due to droughts.”

“Also, we hope that it will go towards helping the environment slightly due to a million litres of water potentially not needing to be treated by chlorine for drinking water.”

Philip adds that he’s been inspired to do more to help the environment after his daughter Iona encouraged him to watch the show ‘Seaspiracy’ on Netflix which highlights the message that Earth has only limited natural resources that need to be protected.

“Our valeters are also very impressed washing vehicles with rainwater compared to tap water. Not only is it more environmentally friendly, but the valeters no longer have chlorine marks left on the vehicles from using tap water!”

The rainwater tanks are also connected to the company’s toilets to help save on using tap water for each flush.

Philip adds: “I feel the company is better prepared for any potential hose pipe bans in the summer months and is also saving on water bills.”

The huge new tanks were professionally installed by Highbridge-based company, Burnbridge Services, who install, service and repair rainwater tanks and sewage treatment plants.

Highbridge Caravans is currently embarking on a programme of ‘green’ upgrades, including new solar panels which have already produced 40,000 KWH of power at the site.