A group of residents in Burnham-On-Sea have this week stepped up their campaign to get a planned new play area moved to another part of the seafront, saying their concerns about the proposed location are being ‘ignored’ by local councils.

As first reported here, residents of Quantock Court say that while they support the idea of a new seafront play area, the tarmac area on the South Esplanade earmarked for the new facilities is “unsuitable” as it is ‘regularly used’ for various outdoor activities by families, runners, dog walkers, keep fit enthusiasts and cyclists, and is also overlooked by their flats.

They say they have voiced their concerns to the Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council, and have handed in a petition to the Town Council calling for the proposed play area to be relocated further along the seafront to the lawns opposite Burnham Holiday Village. The residents say their specific concerns are not being heard.

One of the residents, who has asked not to be named, says: “As a result of a chance meeting on Thursday 4th March between two residents of Quantock Court and the Town Clerk, together with representatives of Wicksteed – the contractors selected to build the proposed play area – it was learnt that despite all the concerns and objections raised with regard to the play area being placed opposite the residents of Quantock Court and the loss of a facility for established exercise and relaxation activities, the scheme’s due to be constructed in late April.”

“So, as a result of this chance meeting, residents have now contacted MP James Heappey to intervene as the concerns raised by not only Quantock Court residents but by many other town residents have seemingly been ignored by the Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council.”

“Prior to 4th March, some 30 letters from 50 Quantock Court residents were sent to the CEO of Sedgemoor, voicing concerns, together with another approximately 60 letters from other town residents, complaining that the new play area designed for children up to twelve years of age would deprive all the other healthy activities undertaken by all ‘age groups’ from taking place. Also, they note that it has been established for over 25 years.”

The residemts spokesman adds: “Councillors seem unwilling to accept that the activities are ‘established use’, even though the 2014-2032 Burnham and Highbridge Neighbourhood plan states the asphalted area is used for games by people of a wide age range for general relaxation.”

“It must be emphasised that the idea of providing the play area is supported by nearly everyone, including Quantock Court residents – it is the area chosen that is at question. It has been suggested that within a 150 yards south, opposite the Burnham Holiday Village, is a more suitable spot for a new facility on the neglected and overgrown grass area, thus providing a new facility without reducing the established recreational area for a minority use and at the same time answering the residents’ concerns.”

He adds that there are several questions raised that have not been answered: “The Evolution and Development Plan states ‘That the council would expect residents’ quality of life to be improved if improvement and regeneration projects are delivered’, and that ‘the council will take the opportunity to ensure facilities can mitigate impact’. So, how will these two statements apply to the residents at Quantock Court? How will the visual impact and the potential increase in the noise levels be mitigated and how will the ‘quality of life improve’ by the established activities losing out.”

“The consultation conducted in 2018 in Burnham High Street 25/5/18 and 26/5/18 with 294 participants provided 104 in favour of the play area on the recreational ground, but with no consultation offered to the South Esplanade residents and, in particular, Quantock Court. We wonder why? None of these points have been answered satisfactorily only by pre-prepared statements which totally ignore the concerns expressed.”

And he adds: “Certain councillors have said that the council had given plenty of publicity to the proposal to establish a play area since 2018. However, if anyone went to the council website they would see a photo of an empty tarmac area and a photo of a neglected grass area.”

“It was not until November 2020 that a visual of the actual proposal was first seen on Burnham-On-Sea.com which alerted residents to the impact it would have on residents opposite, and also the many already established other activities that it would affect. One of the reasons that the council may not be willing to change the position of the play may be possible additional cost if the project was moved to the grass area, which could be resolved if a fundraising campaign was organised to raise additional funds. If that proved to be the only stumbling block, certain residents may be willing to organise a campaign. However, the councillors would have to agree to the change of site for this offer to come about.”

Councils respond to residents’ concerns

Town Council Clerk Sam Winter told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Residents of Quantock Court have been welcome to raise comments and have them heard since early 2018 when public discussions and public promotion started on the Burnham Evolution project. The issue is not that the council has not listened, but rather that objections were not raised until after the consultation was completed, the works had been agreed, and funding put in place.”

“The Burnham Evolution plan specifically identified this large, walled empty tarmac space as a site that could be enhanced to create an asset for the town. The now empty tarmac area appears to have once been the site of a high bandstand and seating space, but was left empty when the new seawall was constructed.”

“The decision to install a play area was unanimously agreed on 18th June 2018 when the council met at a public meeting to approve the full business plan. The lawns have been separately identified for maintenance and planting to retain an attractive green space.”

“The detail of the project has always been available and in the public domain and continues to be available. The council website provides full detail, along with the responses made by the council to those residents who have recently made comment.”

Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Both Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and SDC have been working on this project since the Evolution bid was accepted, some three or so years ago, when it had strong support from across the community.”

“There have been numerous public meetings and information available. At present, the tarmac area as it currently is does not encourage many leisure activities and is reasonably central.”

“It is an area which is underused and is suited to a play area which can be gated at each end. Whilst it is understood that not all residents may welcome such a facility near their home, the plan did have backing from many local residents and families.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com also requested a comment from MP James Heappey but had not received a response at publication time and will update this story when one is received.