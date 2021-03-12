A Crufts-winning Burnham-On-Sea dog and his owner are featured in a new heart-warming book about remarkable friendships between dogs and their owners.

Vanessa Holbrow, known as Ness, and her re-homed Border Terrier, Sir Jack Spratticus, won the Crufts Friends for Life award in 2018, as we reported here.

Now, the incredible bond between them is featured in a new book that has been published in paper format this month in the new book called ‘Good Dog’ which celebrates dogs who change and even save lives.

The book was unveiled last year as an e-book, but has now this month been launched in paperback format for the first time.

Ness, pictured in an archive photo with Jack, has previously credited her dog with saving her life as she battled various mental health problems.

The duo appeared in the Daily Telegraph this week when the newspaper published a glowing review of the new book.

Sir Jack helped her recover from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD), Dissociative Disorders (DD) and an eating disorder.

Ness told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Jack has been a Godsend for me and has had a huge impact on my life.”

She adds: “I think many individuals will relate to how pivotal dogs can be to our survival during challenging times, no more so than during the current pandemic.”

“Kate Leaver’s book has been launched and the review of it in the Daily Telegraph featured six of the 11 stories, including Jack’s.”

She adds: “I am at a loss for words and cannot believe the author, Kate Leaver, wanted to write Jack’s story! Now the paperback has been launched I have to pinch myself to know this is a reality.”

“It is awesome to have what Jack has done, and continues to do, to enable my existence validated.”

“This remarkable rescue dog continues to help me manage day to day in the most profound of ways.”

Click here to order a copy of the new book via Amazon