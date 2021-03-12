Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets are seeking new trustees to help manage the group and guide it into the post-Covid future.

The sea cadets unit, based at Cassis Close in Burnham-On-Sea, is seeking to recruit a small number of people to steer the ship into the future.

The cadets, aged between 10 and 18, are supported by a dedicated team of adult volunteers who help them achieve the best possible head-start in life, using the customs and traditions of the Royal Navy as its key inspiration.

Dom Gregory, the Unit’s Commanding Officer, says: “The role of Trustee underpins everything we’re able to accomplish. Our trustees, for example, make sure that we don’t spend more than we’re able to raise and that wherever possible our cadets receive the very best training and resources available.”

He adds: “Volunteering is hard work, but it’s incredibly rewarding when you see young men and women become responsible, productive young adults contributing to wider society.”

The Chairman of the Unit Management Team, Carol Roberts, adds: “We’re working in a challenging environment especially as we relaunch our cadet community after lockdown.”

“We need your help to help manage our finances, fundraise for the Unit, set budgets and help update and build our strategic growth and development plans. Your enthusiasm can help drive this already successful and well-respected Unit into the coming years.”

Potential Trustees are supported every step of the way with training and development opportunities and a vast network of other volunteers.

To learn more about this volunteering opportunity please contact the Carol in confidence by email at umc@bhseacadets.org.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets opened in 1971 and moved to its current location in Cassis Close a few years later. Thousands of young men and women have learned a wide variety of nautical skills.

The Unit has 30 cadets attending who are incredibly keen to return to parading after lockdown. They are supported by 5 Trustees and a small team of 9 instructional volunteers.