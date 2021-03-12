The Covid rate of infection in Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – has fallen again in the latest figures.

New official rolling seven-day figures released on Thursday March 11th show the numbers of cases in Sedgemoor are now 40.6 of per 100,000 of population (down from 43.8).

Somerset West & Taunton’s rate of 18.1 people per 100,000 is based on the latest rolling seven-day figures and is down from 21.3 in figures the day before.

In South Somerset, the rate is 49.3 (up from 43.8); it’s 40.6 in Sedgemoor (down from 43.8) and in Mendip it is 49.3 (up from 46.7).

In the latest 24-hour figures, there were 45 new confirmed cases in the Somerset county council area. Of those, there were 26 in South Somerset, three in Somerset West & Taunton, eight in Sedgemoor and eight in Mendip.

The overall tally of cases since the start of the pandemic is now 5,114 in South Somerset; 5,817 in SWT; 5,099 in Sedgemoor; and 3,344 in Mendip. The county has seen a total of 19,374 positive Covid tests since the start of the pandemic last year.

The total number of sad Covid deaths since the start of the pandemic are at 148 in South Somerset; 200 in Somerset West & Taunton; 152 in Sedgemoor; and 159 in Mendip.