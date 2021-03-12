The A Level Psychology students will be acting as research assistants in a groundbreaking study involving younger students in the school, giving them unique experience in their careers.

Graduates of The King Alfred School Academy are reading Psychology at some of the UK’s leading universities including Oxford, Bath, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Exeter, with the subject getting more popular every year.

One of the graduates of the Sixth Form, Anya Butler, pictured, is now studying Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford.

Head of Sixth Form Jonathan Gaskell says: “It is a real privilege to be invited to conduct this research for Exeter University. This is a wonderful experience.”

“These type of events gives our A level students superb activities before making competitive applications to the UK’s leading universities.”

There is also a TKASA Sixth Form Psychological Society, led expertly by President Anya Snowball and vice presidents Erin Murray and Mollie Croker, which organises frequent talks with leading scholars from across the country.