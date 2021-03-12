High winds brought down a power line, causing a power cut and the main road through Berrow to be temporarily closed for five hours on Thursday (March 11th).

Western Power Distribution was called to Coast Road where the strong overnight winds had brought down a power line near the entrance access road leading onto Berrow beach, as pictured here.

A Western Power Distribution spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were first notified of an issue at 6.50am when 15 customers in the area were without power.”

“The team found conductors were down over the road and they needed emergency road closure to be put in place while the work was undertaken to restore supplies.”

“We restored power to 12 residents by 10.15am and the remainder by 11.10am.”