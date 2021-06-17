Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has temporarily closed for several days due to a positive Covid case.

The popular club in Burnham’s Victoria Street had been preparing for a busy few days, screening the Euro 2000 games for members, including tonight’s England vs Scotland match.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com he is “gutted” to have to close, but added that “the safety of our customers and staff always comes first.”



He added: “We will undertake a deep clean and all staff will be tested prior to re-opening, hopefully on Monday.”

Separately, a Highbridge firm has also seen several positive cases this week and says it is following Public Health England guidelines with affected staff isolating.

It comes after the Crossways Inn in West Huntspill re-opened on Thursday after a ten-day closure of the pub and B&B due to three positive cases.