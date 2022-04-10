The new manager of Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly farmers markets hopes to expand them in coming months.

Jodie Standerwick has recently taken over the role organising Burnham Farmers Markets, which are held in the High Street on the last Friday of every month.

She says: “We usually have around 12 stalls at each market but would like to increase the number, broadening the selection of local produce available at our markets, rather than duplicating those stalls that are already there.”

“There’s always a great community feel at the events and we get positive feedback from those who come along. The markets also help to increase footfall.”

Jodie adds that there are no current plans to increase the frequency of the markets: “We are happy with the number of events in Burnham for the moment at one a month.”

The next market will be held on Friday April 29th from 9am-1pm.