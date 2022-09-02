Work was underway in Highbridge last night (Friday, September 2nd) to fix a burst water main that caused delays for motorists.

Pools of water were left along Burnham Road near Churchfield School following the burst, as pictured here.

A Bristol Water spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re on site to repair a leaking 8” potable water main which is located very close to the zebra crossing. We have deployed three way traffic lights to allow us to dig in this busy road.”

“We’ll be completing the leak repair today (Friday) but the traffic management may remain in place over the weekend to allow us to repair the road surface and fill in the excavation and apply fresh tar.”

“At this time we do not expect to have to turn the water off, currently every customer is still in supply and we are monitoring the leak volume to ensure this stays this way.”