Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Bus Group met with representatives from both First Bus South and GWR this week to discuss the need for improvements in local public transport services.

The Bus Group includes residents from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge who told the companies directly about the issues they experience when using local public transport.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who recently called for ‘major improvements’ to local bus services, chaired the meeting and said was pleased with the positive response from First Bus South and GWR.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were impressed with the professional approach of the five members of Senior Management of First Bus South. They showed a refreshing honesty about the present situation and were able to share actions being taken by a new Leadership Team.”

“We are very pleased that Peter McNaughton, Operations Manager at First Bus South, will be attending our Bus group meetings to ensure communication is continued as we monitor their new approach.”

“We are firmly committed to promoting public transport but it must be shown to be improved in the near future. We look forward to working in partnership to ensure that our towns have the best possible bus service.”

As a result of this meeting, the Bus Group will continue to work together with First Bus South to try and improve bus services in both the towns.

The council says it is also going to be working with GWR as part of the Highbridge Regeneration project, to produce a travel plan to help improve onward journeys for train travellers.

Recent concerns about access for disabled travellers at Highbridge Railway Station are also being addressed.

Pictured: Attendees of this week’s transport meeting. Back row – representatives from First Bus and GWR with Cllr Lesley Millard; Front row – representatives from the Bus Group