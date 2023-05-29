Traders in Burnham-On-Sea reported a busy Bank Holiday weekend as the warm weather boosted the number of visitors.

Local beaches in Burnham, Brean and Berrow were busy on each day of the holiday period as temperatures hit 22°C during the ongoing spell of warm weather.

Public car parks in Burnham were full and the council said beach parking areas at Brean and Berrow were also busier than normal for the time of year.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson said many local shops, pubs and cafes had enjoyed a “bumper long weekend.”