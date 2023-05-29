Crowds flocked to Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill for three fun days over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Organisers said the event – which took place on Saturday May 27th, Sunday May 28th and Monday May 29th – was boosted by the warm weather.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were delighted to welcome back our supporters for three days of fun at our centre for the second Fun Days of the year.”

The events included family-friendly activities and wildlife talks and displays while raising money to help sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.

During the weekend, there was a dog show, wildlife talks, a craft and gift market featuring local artists, tombola, giant games, face painting, crazy golf and more.