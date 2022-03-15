A car park in Burnham-On-Sea is temporarily closed this week while resurfacing work is carried out.

Sedgemoor District Council says the work will be carried out in the Pier Street Car Park between Monday 14th March and Friday 18th March.

Spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “Resurfacing works will be taking place in Pier Street South Car park and on the access road to Pier Street West car park in Burnham-On-Sea later in March.”

“This means that both car parks will be closed between Monday, 14th March and Friday 18th March.”

“Both will reopen on Saturday morning, 19th March. Advance notices are already being displayed on the tariff boards and there will further signage later this week.”

“Alternative parking is available at Pier Street East and High Street/Lynton Road. Apologies in advance for any inconvenience.”