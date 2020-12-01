Burnham-On-Sea care homes have been advised not to accept visits from visitors for two weeks following a spike in Coronavirus cases in care homes across Somerset.

The staff at a Burnham care home have contacted Burnham-On-Sea.com this week after the new guidance was issued.

In a letter to care homes, Somerset’s Public Health spokesman says: “As you will all know, since the outbreak started, we in Somerset have remained hugely supportive of family visitation. That has not changed and we would like to thank so many of you who have put additional precautions in place to enable families and residents to maintain contact.”

“We are, however, experiencing a significant number of positive cases within the care sector in Somerset and as such have a higher proportion of cases linked to residential homes than any other area in the South West; in the last 7 days 15.2% of Somerset cases were linked to a care home, compared to 8.9% across the South West as a region.”

“Combined with this, we are now moving into the new Tier 2 restrictions and, as such, need to adapt our position based on the current situation.”

“We have consulted with colleagues in Public Health and reviewed the latest government guidance that has been communicated within the last 24 hours and unfortunately must advise all residential homes that care home family visits should be paused.”

“We do very much appreciate the difficult situation that this creates and the impact this will have in the short term, but must consider resident safety as the number one priority.”

“You will be aware that the Department of Health and Social Care are preparing to distribute new Lateral Flow Test kits and once delivered, can be used to support family visits in those homes without any active outbreak.”

“Where homes are experiencing active cases obviously the provision of family visits should continue to be paused. Department of Health and Social Care have communicated that the first care homes in Somerset should be receiving their deliver of LFTs this week and the remainder will get theirs over the next 2 weeks.”

“Further guidance will be provided as soon as we have it regarding the likely delivery dates for the Lateral Flow test kits, how they are used and what training and competency will be provided to support their use.”

“Visits are suspended until we have clearance from County Council/ Public Health England.”