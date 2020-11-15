Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to have their say on proposals for new sports facilities at Crosses Penn next to the town’s Manor Gardens.

The Trustees of the Crosses Penn Community Sports Trust, with the support of Sedgemoor District Council, have produced an online survey outlining details of the proposals for the regeneration of the tennis courts.

Tennis has been played at Crosses Penn for 100 years but the current facilities need to be revitalised as they are run down, under-used and attract anti-social behaviour, says the Trust.

The Trust is keen to see the area regenerated with a new MUGA (Multi Use Games area), pictured above.

In preparation for a fund-raising campaign, the Trust is seeking views and opinions via an online survey, which can be viewed at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/crossespenn

Mike Murphy, Chair of the Trustees, pictured, says: “The Trustees have worked hard on the proposals despite the limitations of COVID-19 restrictions.”

“The demonstration of community support for this project is an important tool in fundraising for the project, the next step in the process, so we hope as many people as possible will respond to this survey.”