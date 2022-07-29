Two people and a dog have been helped to safety after concerns that they would be cut off by the tide on Brean Down.

Weston RNLI was called out to the rocky outcrop on Thursday afternoon (July 28th) following a report of the people and their dog being cut off by the incoming tide on the south side of Brean Down.

A spokesman for Weston RNLI says: “HM Coastguard paged the Weston RNLI volunteer crew to reports of two persons and a dog cut off by the tide on the south side of Brean Down.”

“Both of Weston’s lifeboats, D832 and B830, were launched to investigate. As D832 approached the scene, it was confirmed that Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team had successfully aided the casualties back to the beach.”

“Both lifeboats were stood down to return to station. A quick call by a concerned bystander raised the alarm when they saw the casualties in a dangerous location with an incoming tide.”

Pictured: The scene from the RNLI lifeboats during the incident at Brean Down