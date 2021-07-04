Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and several ambulance crews were called to rescue a woman on Brean Down at the weekend after an off-road buggy she was using tipped over, leaving her hurt.

The teams were called to help the lady near Brean Down Fort on Saturday afternoon at 1.45pm, as pictured here.

Due to the slippery conditions underfoot following heavy rain, a lengthy rescue operation was undertaken to move the lady safely to a nearby ambulance for treatment for minor injuries.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman says: “The National Trust has an off-road buggy available to hire for those who would not otherwise be able to partake in views that some of us take for granted. One such adventurer had hired the buggy and taken it up along the highest point and on towards the fort.”

“Unfortunately, the downward path is very steep and this led to an awkward fall as the buggy, at an angle, tipped and deposited the lady out onto the ground.”

“Some of our Coastguard team members were out at the time on a mission to gather information of where defibrillators are in the area when they spotted an ambulance sat at the gate of Brean Down and decided to approach them to offer assistance.”

“We unlocked the gate and followed them up to the fort to assist with the casualty while the rest of the team were paged. As the ambulance crew was treating the casualty the ambulance’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) arrived and together we quickly set about creating an extraction plan.”

“Due to the rain, our options were limited, and the slippery terrain meant carrying a stretcher was potentially dangerous to all concerned. A helicopter was also not available so we had to go to ‘plan C’.”

“A natural ‘holdfast’ was found and, using a stretcher, some rope, and a line controller, we were able to lower her down the steep slope in a painstakingly slow but safe manner taking care not to cause any further pain to the lady.”

“Once she was down the slope we all transferred her to the ambulance and she was treated on scene for some minor injuries and the buggy was recovered by the National Trust team member.”

“A wonderful example of inter-agency working and thinking outside the box by all concerned to achieve a safe passage for the injured person. As always it was a pleasure working with our fellow 999 colleagues.”

“If you have an emergency along the coast, then don’t hesitate to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”