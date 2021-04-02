Cold conditions set to take over second half of Easter weekend in Burnham area

After a spell of warm weather in recent days, cooler conditions are set to arrive in the Burnham-On-Sea area for Easter Sunday and Monday.

The beach in Burnham and Brean saw people enjoying the bright, mild conditions on Good Friday, as pictured here.

Temperatures across the area climbed to over 20°C this week however the Met Office says conditions will change dramatically as a colder spell spreads in from the north.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows a fall to 7°C is forecast for Monday, accompanied by strong northerly winds.

The Met Office’s Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, says: “After a settled, warm spell with plenty of sunshine particularly across England and Wales our weather will take a notable change in direction later in the weekend.”

“Very cold Arctic air will move in from the north west through Sunday.”

With settled conditions at the start of the Easter period, gardeners may be eager to get to work in the garden, however with the chance of frosts widely across the UK people should take care with what is planted out.

Guy Barter, chief horticulturalist at the Royal Horticultural Society, adds: “Overnight frosts in April are dreaded by gardeners. Magnolia and camellia flowers are ruined, fruit blossom and young fruitlets including pears and apples are spoiled and the tender tips of potatoes will be burnt off if they appear above ground.”

“Gardener’s hearts are in their mouths through April as they anxiously scan the weather forecasts for frost warnings ready to rush out and cover vulnerable plants to ward off damage.”