Conservative Deputy Chairman visits Burnham-On-Sea to hear local healthcare concerns

The Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, Matt Vickers MP, has visited Burnham-On-Sea to meet residents and local councillors amid ongoing concerns about access to healthcare services in the area.

Mr Vickers joined Ashley Fox MP and local Conservative councillors during a walkabout in Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow, where they spoke with residents about recent changes to GP provision, including the merger of local practices and the reduction in bed numbers at Burnham-On-Sea Community Hospital.

The visit also included discussions with Somerset Conservative councillors about the financial pressures facing Somerset Council. The authority, run by Liberal Democrats, recently approved a 4.99% council tax rise, which councillors say is adding strain to household budgets across the county.

Speaking after the visit, Ashley Fox MP said he was grateful for the opportunity to highlight the issues raised by local people.

“Access to high-quality healthcare is one of the issues that matters most to residents,” he said. “Whether it is seeing a GP, accessing dental care, or using pharmacy services, people want to know that the care they rely on will be there when they need it. I was pleased that Matt Vickers MP was able to listen to my constituents directly about their concerns.”

Mr Fox is launching a new survey inviting residents in Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages to share their experiences of local healthcare services. He said the feedback will help identify what is working well and where improvements may be needed.

