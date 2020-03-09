Public Health England said on Sunday that there are now 35 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the South West, including two cases in Somerset.

According to the official figures there are confirmed Coronavirus cases in Somerset plus Bristol, Tetbury, Cheltenham, Wiltshire, Swindon, Devon, Torbay and Cornwall.

The total number of cases in the UK rose to 273, an increase of 64 and the biggest 24-hour jump yet. Over 23,500 people have now been tested in the UK.

Stockpiling of hand gels and other products, such as toilet rolls, has been taking place at supermarkets and chemists in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store is restricting purchases of UHT milk, some pasta products and anti-bacterial products to five per person, as pictured above.

Asda in Highbridge has begun limiting the sale of hand sanitisers to two bottles per person, as pictured below, in line with its stores across the country.

The Health Secretary has urged people not to panic buy, while the Chancellor has vowed that the Government will do all it can to mitigate the virus’ impact.

Meanwhile, a Bridgwater couple stranded onboard a cruise ship say the situation has got ‘very real’ for them after more than 20 people tested positive for Coronavirus. Neil and Victoria Hanlon are on the Grand Princess, 20 miles off California.

Some brands of toilet roll have sold out in Burnham’s Tesco store

Boots the chemist in Burnham has sold out of anti-bacterial hand gels, pictured above.

And the pharmacy counter at Burnham’s Tesco store had a similar message in place.