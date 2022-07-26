A group of travellers who have been pitched up on a playing field in Burnham-On-Sea for over over a week are set to be taken to court, Sedgemoor District Council said on Tuesday evening (July 26th).

A group of seven caravans arrived at the Cassis Close playing fields earlier in July and additional vehicles have joined them this week.

A spokeperson for Sedgemoor District Council said last night: “They were served with formal notices on Monday (July 25th), including those that arrived after the first group, so that they are all now covered.”

“They had until 2pm on Tuesday July 26th to leave and, as they did not leave, we have begun court proceedings.”

Several planned sports matches and training sessions have had to be cancelled or rescheduled.