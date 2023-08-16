Legal action has this week begun in a bid to move a group of travellers from a Burnham-On-Sea car park.

As reported here, a group of caravans and towing vehicles pitched up in the car park next to the Cassis Close playing fields besides the BAY Centre on Tuesday August 15th.

Somerset Council, which owns the car park, says a staff member issued the travellers with a letter on Wednesday (August 16th) advising them that they are occupying council land without consent and are usually required to vacate.

The council adds: “We have an agreed protocol with the Police, which we follow, setting out responsibilities and timescales.”

“This is the process that we take, following an unauthorised encampment on council-owned land, taking into account that it is reasonable and proportionate to commence eviction proceedings.”

“In partnership with the Police, our legal team visit the site to speak with the group and carry out the welfare checks required by law.”

“The travellers are issued with a letter advising that they are occupying council land without consent and are usually required to vacate within 24 hours.”

“If they do not vacate an application is made to the County Court for a Possession Order and the notice of hearing is then served on the travellers.”

“Under court rules, travellers must be given two clear days’ notice of the hearing, not including the day that the notice was served, the day of the hearing and not including weekends or bank holidays; which is why it takes at least a week to move them on.”

“If they do not vacate, the Council attends the court hearing and seeks an Order for Possession Forthwith. This is then usually served on the travellers the same day with the instruction that they vacate immediately.”

“If they still do not vacate, the Police and Bailiffs are called in to assist with the removal.”