The deadline for entries to next year’s Highbridge Festival of The Arts is this Friday (December 31st).

The 74th Highbridge Festival of The Arts is scheduled to take place between March 7th-19th, 2022 featuring speech, drama, dance and music performed by talented entrants of all ages.

Syllabuses are online at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk, together with entry forms.

Secretary Clare Catcheside says: “The Festival has already received lots of interest in all three sections of the festival: speech & drama, dance and music.”

“The Music Section welcomes entries from everyone from beginners to virtuosos – audiences are very friendly and you can choose to perform without the pressure of formal competition.”

“The Festival would also love to welcome individuals and groups to the Speech & Drama Section – there are set verses for poetry recitals and opportunities to showcase original plays, stories & poetry.”

“Many previous entrants are following careers in the performing arts, having first taken to the stage at Highbridge Festival of the Arts.”

