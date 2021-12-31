A new year of fitness classes in Berrow that aim to help people aged over 60 get more active in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are set to start in January.

Originally launched at the start of 2020, the classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), help older residents remain active.

The organiser, Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and retrained as an instructor so she could deliver the exercise classes at Berrow Village Hall, says she is looking forward to restarting the sessions in January after a Christmas break.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “The class meet every Monday to improve strength, stamina, balance and confidence in a low impact, fun exercise class specifically designed for Ageing Well.”

“Classes restart on Monday 10th January at Berrow Village Hall between 11am and 1.30pm. We are following all Covid guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

“2022 is all about moving more for health. Physical activity and exercise can help you stay healthy, energetic and independent as you get older. There’s strong evidence that people who are active have a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, some cancers, depression and dementia.”

“Current recommendations for most adults is to reach at least 150 minutes

of moderate activity per week. How do you reach that level? Well joining an exercise class will certainly add the minutes up and is an enjoyable part of your everyday life, and it’s local too.”

Please contact Anne to book in at Anne.Panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk