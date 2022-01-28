World Holocaust Day was commemorated with a short service besides Highbridge’s Frank Foley Statue in Market Street on Thursday (January 27th).

A short of service of remembrance was led by Rev Martin Little from St John’s Church and Rev Sharon Eldergill.

Flowers were laid at the Frank Foley statue by Burnham and Highbridge’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge during the ceremony, which was also attended by Cllr Alan Bradford, Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council.

Those joining the ceremony included local councillors and residents, plus local members of the Royal British Legion and children from Churchfield School.

The ceremony included prayers in memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution plus readings.

Highbridge-born Frank Foley was employed as a Passport Control Officer in Berlin from 1920 until 1939.

In his role, he was able to help hundreds of Jews escape from Nazi Germany before the outbreak of World War Two.

He had no diplomatic immunity and put himself at great risk by helping to save the lives of 10,000 Jews.

Three years ago, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported that a statue for Highbridge war hero Frank Foley had been unveiled by the Foreign Secretary.