A fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, is set to be held on Easter Sunday.

The event’s Easter Fundraiser will be held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on Sunday 17th April.

Organiser Tanya Dyer says: “We’ll have an eclectic mix of great music from Melissa Fear and Oliver Davies, Aiden Malek, Alvin, newly formed band Man about a Dog, Blues band The Boneyard Blues Band and 70’s Rock band Buzzard.”

“Our headliners will be the magnificent gypsy-pirate-folk band Imprints, plus more to be announced.”

“The event will run from 1pm until closing and all day wristbands will be available for £10 on the door with all proceeds being split equally between the Ukrainian D.E.C. Appeal and BOSfest.”

“There will also be a raffle and we’ll also have our newly-designed BOSfest T Shirts from local firm DQ Printing on sale.”

She adds: It promises to be a wonderful day’s entertainment, we can’t wait to welcome you all.”