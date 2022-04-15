A beach warden’s buggy had to be rescued at Brean after getting stuck in mud on Friday afternoon (April 15th).

The buggy got stuck as the beach warden attempted to call back two children who had been spotted wading through deep mud far down the beach.

“The girls had not heard or ignored the shouts to come back from a family member so there was concern that they might get into difficulty,” said Brean beach warden Phil New.

“So I headed down to the edge of the hard sand in the buggy to call them back where unfortunately the buggy’s wheels sank into the soft sand and mud and became stuck.”

“A local resident with a 4×4 and a long rope kindly helped to pull out the buggy. The two girls were not hurt and were given safety advice.”

He adds: “It shows that even beach wardens can get stuck in the ever-changing mud here, and it serves as a safety warning to all at the start of the season.”