More than 30 people took to the streets of Burnham-On-Sea during a special walk to mark Good Friday.

Residents from local churches around the Burnham area met at the Catholic Church in Highbridge Road before walking to St. Andrew’s Church on the seafront.

During the ‘Walk of Witness’ there were various stops along the way with readings and prayers to mark the stations of the cross.

The walk, led by Rev Graham Witts, culminated with a soup lunch at St Andrew’s Hall.

Pictured: Churchgoers on Burnham’s seafront during the Good Friday walk