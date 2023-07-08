A morning of yacht racing is going ahead today (Sunday, July 9th) on the final day of Burnham-On-Sea’s 75th annual Sailing Regatta.

The regatta is held over two weekends with four races — and the final event gets underway at 11am today.

Light winds on Saturday (July 8th) saw nine yachts completing the route around Bridgwater Bay, pictured here. The yacht ‘Rosie’, helmed by Lance Huggins, leads at the start of the final day.

Last weekend, we reported here that just three yachts had managed to take part in the first race due to high winds which continued on the Sunday.

One yacht ran aground and another retired due to the challenging conditions.

Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club Commodore Michael Clarke said: “We are hoping for good sailing conditions on the last day of this year’s regatta. Spectators can watch the race from the seafront.”