Power cut Western Power Distribution

A power cut left dozens of homes in Burnham-On-Sea without electricity on Friday (May 12th).

Western Power Distribution says supplies were disrupted to 150 homes from just after 8.15am around the seafront and earlier for some residents.

A Western Power Distribution spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We apologise for the inconvenience to customers affected by this power cut.”

”It was caused by a low voltage problem at a nearby substation. 150 homes would have noticed the outage from 8.15am to around 1pm.”

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: