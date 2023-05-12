A power cut left dozens of homes in Burnham-On-Sea without electricity on Friday (May 12th).

Western Power Distribution says supplies were disrupted to 150 homes from just after 8.15am around the seafront and earlier for some residents.

A Western Power Distribution spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We apologise for the inconvenience to customers affected by this power cut.”

”It was caused by a low voltage problem at a nearby substation. 150 homes would have noticed the outage from 8.15am to around 1pm.”