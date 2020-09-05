Fly tipping at Berrow

Residents in Berrow have expressed concern over rubbish being fly-tipped in the village this weekend.

Household waste, dismantled furniture, and parts of a shed have been discarded alongside roads in the village and at a village car park, as pictured here.

“It’s a disgrace – there are large quantities of rubbish that have been fly-tipped along Brent Road, Red Road and at the Triangle,” one resident told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“I would encourage anyone with information or who is a witness to contact Sedgemoor District Council.”

The Council can be reached at www.sedgemoor.gov.uk or by email at customer.services@sedgemoor.gov.uk or by calling 0300 303 7803.

 

 
