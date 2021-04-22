A former Highbridge sixth form student has become President of a leading university’s Students’ Union.

Evie Croxford, a former top A level student at The King Alfred School Academy, has just been elected President of the prestigious University of Sheffield Students’ Union.

The group was awarded the ‘Whatuni Student Choice Award’ for Best Students’ Union for the fourth consecutive year in 2020 and was also voted number one by the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey for 10 years running before the survey closed in 2018.

Evie can’t wait to take up her position this summer and intends to put the environment and sustainability at the heart of her plans.

She says: “I can’t believe it! But I’m so excited about the future plans of the Student Union.”

Evie was a key leader in King Alfred School Academy’s Sixth Form where she achieved A grades in A levels in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology.

She then went to Sheffield in 2017 to read Zoology where she has thrived. Her passion for conservation led her to become Chair of the Sustainability Committee.

Evie also undertook a placement as a Research Intern at Marine Conservation Cambodia as part of the university’s Work Experience Bursary scheme before visiting Borneo where she enjoyed tracking orangutans in the pristine rainforest.

She stays in touch with King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form and often returns to inspire the next generation of university applicants.

In June this year she is returning to speak to Year 12 and 13 students about student leadership and the range of opportunities at leading universities.

Jack Millier, current President of the Student Union at TKASA, adds: “Evie is an inspiration to all of us who are looking forward to going up to university this year.”

“She is a terrific role model whose leadership is sure to excite and motivate students to follow in her footsteps.”