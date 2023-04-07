Four men were arrested after being stopped by Police on the M5 near Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (April 7th) as part of an investigation into illegal drug supply.

A lane was closed between junctions 22 for Burnham and 21 for Weston while armed officers arrested the men. A quantity of drugs, cash and offensive weapons were also seized.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Shortly after 2pm on Friday 7 April armed officers stopped two vehicles travelling northbound on the M5 between junctions 22 and 21 as part of an ongoing investigation into the supply of illegal drugs. Four men were subsequently arrested and are currently on their way to a police custody unit.”

“A quantity of drugs, cash and offensive weapons were found inside the cars and have been seized. The northbound carriageway was temporarily closed during the incident but has since reopened.”

“We appreciate the motorway is currently very busy with holiday traffic and would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we carried out these arrests.”