Musicians in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be taking part in Sedgemoor’s inaugural ‘Front Garden Music Festival’ on Sunday, 6th June.

Local artists will be performing music in their front gardens and pub gardens to entertain neighbours and passers-by.

Around 20 local acts will be performing outside local venues and homes in Burnham, Highbridge, West Huntspill, Bridgwater, and Catcott.

“There will be performances to suit every music taste and all performances are completely free,” says one of the organisers from regional arts group Seed.

Local front garden performers:

Moss Flower will play at St. John’s Church, Highbridge at mid-day.

Peter Strong will perform outside his home in Burnham Road, Highbridge at 1pm.

Jarvis Lane will sing at Maundrill’s Farm, West Huntspill at 6pm.

Lady Garden will perform at 4.30pm in Regency Close, Burnham.

The Coopers Arms will have live music acts from 2.15pm through to 6pm.

The full schedule is online at www.frontgardenmusicfestival. com

A spokesman adds: “On Sunday 6th June, life will be a little more normal in the UK. We will be looking for opportunities to celebrate and enjoy the summer. For some performing artists, they are still locked out of many performing opportunities.”

“Across Sedgemoor, however, local artists will be coming out to play! As part of the Front Garden Music Festival they will literally step out their front doors, set up in their front gardens and perform for neighbours and passers-by. The event will also be live streamed with artists encouraged to live stream their own performance.”