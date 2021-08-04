The pantomime ‘Goldilocks and the three bears’ comes to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre today (Thursday) for family audiences.

The performance will be held in Burnham’s Princess Theatre at 2pm with some last tickets available.

“Roll up! Roll up! Come and marvel at the greatest panto on earth! From the team that brought you ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘Alice in Wonderland’ comes this magical adventure,” says a spokesman.

“Run away with TaleGate Theatre Productions to the circus – help Goldilocks and her mum, Dame Dolly Donut, save their circus and rescue the three bears from the evil ringmaster.”

“It’s the big top family panto extravaganza featuring pop songs, magic and puppets.”

Tickets are on sale, priced at £11 each, via here.