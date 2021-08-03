A new cafe is set to open in Highbridge town centre this month, its owners have confirmed this week.

Local couple Dean and Claire Stephens are launching the modern new cafe, called Barney’s, in Highbridge’s Market Street next week.

“We’ve had a dream of running a modern cafe like this for some time and when the opportunity came along here to take over the premises, we jumped at it,” Claire told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We have already had so many positive comments about the new look of the building, which has been given a full refurbishment over the last couple of months.”

It will offer freshly brewed Italian coffees, breakfasts, panini, toasted sandwiches, children’s meals and a line-up of vegan and vegetarian options.

The opening comes as a boost to Highbridge’s Market Street, which will also soon have a new independent convenience store opening.

The new cafe will be open 7am-4pm on weekdays and on Sundays from 12-2pm for Sunday roasts. It has a new function room as well for private hire.