Judges from Keep Britain Tidy have visited Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove gardens this week as they assess the seafront facilities for a Green Flag Award.

Burnham-On-Sea’s Marine Cove Gardens and Highbridge’s Apex Park both received Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy last year.

A spokeswoman from Sedgemoor District Council, which manages both areas, says: “Our Parks Team were pleased to welcome Green Flag judges to Marine Cove Gardens on Monday.”

“They assessed the site against strict criteria for evidence that it is well managed and meets the needs of the community.

The results are expected in the late summer when assessments of Highbridge’s Apex Park will also have been undertaken.

The Green Flag Awards Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which campaigns for quality parks and green spaces.

The Green Flag Award has been going since 1997 and aims to recognise and reward well-managed, high quality green spaces that have excellent visitor facilities.

Any green space that is accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award. Awards are given on an annual basis and winners must apply each year to renew their status.